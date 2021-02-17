New “WandaVision” Pins Spotted at Disney World

Some new WandaVision pins have arrived over at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Both pins spotted are limited edition, one being a retro TV with the WandaVision logo being broadcasted and the other is the S.W.O.R.D. logo as seen on the show, better known as the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division.

logo being broadcasted and the other is the S.W.O.R.D. logo as seen on the show, better known as the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division. The pins retail for $15.99 each. We found them over at EPCOT

WandaVision has had its fair share of merchandise releases, with Marvel Must Haves

There was also a WandaVision limited edition MagicBand Magic Kingdom

You can even pick up WandaVision cakes Disney Springs

You can catch new episodes of WandaVision every Friday on Disney+ and check out our latest recap of episode six.