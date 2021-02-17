New “WandaVision” Pins Spotted at Disney World

Some new WandaVision pins have arrived over at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Both pins spotted are limited edition, one being a retro TV with the WandaVision logo being broadcasted and the other is the S.W.O.R.D. logo as seen on the show, better known as the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division.
- The pins retail for $15.99 each. We found them over at EPCOT, but should be available all around the resort while supplies last.
- WandaVision has had its fair share of merchandise releases, with Marvel Must Haves showing some great new items every Monday from Funko Pops of Billy and Tommy in their Halloween outfits, to T-shirts and Loungefly bags.
- There was also a WandaVision limited edition MagicBand released earlier this week you can find at the Walt Disney World Resort for $34.99. We spotted this one at Magic Kingdom Park, but you should be able to find it elsewhere while supplies last.
- You can even pick up WandaVision cakes over at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs that are themed to each week’s episode.
You can catch new episodes of WandaVision every Friday on Disney+ and check out our latest recap of episode six.