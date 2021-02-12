New 90s-Inspired “WandaVision” Cake Available at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

With another new episode of the Marvel series WandaVision debuting on Disney+ today, Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs has another treat for Marvel fans, this one themed to the 90s.
- Amorette’s has released a new cake almost every week in conjunction with new episodes of WandaVision premiering on Disney+.
- This week, we get an 90s-themed dessert, with Wanda and Vision in their classic comic-inspired halloween costumes.
- These cakes – consisting of chocolate and vanilla chiffon, white and dark chocolate mousse, and cookie crumbs and chocolate pieces – are available now for $20.
- These make the perfect snack to enjoy while you’re watching this week’s episode of WandaVision. Check out Mack’s recap of this latest episode.