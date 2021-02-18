Wanda and Vision Avatars from “WandaVision” Added to Disney+ Options

Disney+ has added two new avatar options with Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision from Marvel Studios’ WandaVision now available.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ subscribers can now update their profile avatar to be Wanda Maximoff or Vision from Marvel Studios’ WandaVision.
- To change your avatar, go to the “Edit Profiles” section and click on your avatar to choose a different one.
- Disney+ has continually added new avatars to the service since it launched, starting with Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, in December 2019.
- Marvel Comics fans were given 10 X-Men characters to choose from last April, followed shortly by some Disney Channel options that included Ducktales.
- Last Star Wars Day saw the addition of 7 Star Wars options and more are expected this May 4th.
- Most recently, Joe Gardner from Pixar’s Soul was made available.
- A new episode of WandaVision premieres February 19th on Disney+.