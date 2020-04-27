Disney+ Releases “Throwback” Avatars to Customize Subscriber’s Profiles

If you’re looking to add a little more…character…to your Disney+ profile, you’re in luck as there are now numerous additions to the custom avatar options now available on the popular streaming service, as announced by a tweet from Disney+ earlier today.

What’s Happening:

Disney+

Announced as a throwback so subscribers can make their profile more “nostalgic,” the new icons feature stars of past Disney Channel shows, as well as Disney Afternoon characters, some with their new looks for their rebooted series.

The new icons include: Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales LaunchPad McQuack from DuckTales Chip from Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers Dale from Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers Raven Baxter (Raven Symone) from That’s So Raven Sonny Munroe (Demi Lovato) from Sonny With A Chance K.C. Cooper (Zendaya) from K.C. Undercover

Recently, Disney+ released new avatars featuring many characters from Marvel’s X-Men , Frozen 2 also recently made their debut

ICYMI: More Disney+ News