Disney+ Releases “Throwback” Avatars to Customize Subscriber’s Profiles

If you’re looking to add a little more…character…to your Disney+ profile, you’re in luck as there are now numerous additions to the custom avatar options now available on the popular streaming service, as announced by a tweet from Disney+ earlier today.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has always had a wide variety of avatars in which subscribers to the streaming service can customize their profiles, and now that collection has gotten bigger.
- Announced as a throwback so subscribers can make their profile more “nostalgic,” the new icons feature stars of past Disney Channel shows, as well as Disney Afternoon characters, some with their new looks for their rebooted series.
- The new icons include:
- Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales
- LaunchPad McQuack from DuckTales
- Chip from Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers
- Dale from Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers
- Raven Baxter (Raven Symone) from That’s So Raven
- Sonny Munroe (Demi Lovato) from Sonny With A Chance
- K.C. Cooper (Zendaya) from K.C. Undercover
- Recently, Disney+ released new avatars featuring many characters from Marvel’s X-Men, featuring Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, and several others. Characters from Frozen 2 also recently made their debut as selectable avatars as well, heralding the early appearance of that film on the popular streaming service.
- Next month, for the first time ever, Star Wars fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place as Disney+ welcomes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker two months early on May the 4th.
- Recently it was revealed that Genevieve O’Reilly will be returning to “A Galaxy Far, Far Away” thanks to the still-untitled Cassian Andor live-action series currently in pre-production for its first season on the streaming service.
- Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming ten-episode documentary series, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, which premieres on Friday, May 15.