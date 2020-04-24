Trailer Debuts for Disney+ Original Series “It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer”

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming ten-episode documentary series, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, which premieres on Friday, May 15.

What’s Happening:

The iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, Disney Legend Bill Farmer steps out from behind the microphone to meet his own favorite characters — dogs! Join Bill as he crosses the country meeting dogs doing all kinds of incredible jobs that make our lives better.

There will be 10 episodes in the unscripted series, and will debut weekly on Fridays beginning May 15th, on Disney+.

The first episode, available May 15th, will follow Bill encountering Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs, with later episodes featuring Dogs with Cheetahs and Companion Dogs as well as Mascot Dogs and Guide Dogs for Runners

It’s A Dog’s Life is one of four new, original series coming to Disney+ in May, along with Prop Culture, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and The Big Fib

ICYMI: More Disney+ News

Fans who can’t get enough of Disney music will be delighted to know The Disney Family Singalong which originally debuted on ABC

which originally debuted on Fans of the popular original series, The Mandolorian needn’t worry about what’ll happen after they watch season 2 when it debuts this October, as a third season of the hit show is reportedly

needn’t worry about what’ll happen after they watch season 2 when it debuts this October, as a third season of the hit show One of the more anticipated series that is set to debut on Disney+ is Prop Culture, a journey as one serious collector of movie props dives into some of his favorites. Alex has a review