New Star Wars Avatars Now Available on Disney+

You can celebrate Star Wars Day by watching hours and hours of Star Wars content on Disney+ and now you can even personalize your account with some brand new Star Wars avatars, which became available today.

In honor of May the Fourth, Disney+ users can now customize their accounts with seven new avatars, including: Darth Maul as he is seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Jabba the Hutt Bo Katan D-O from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Captain Rex A Porg A 332nd Trooper

Once you’ve picked your new avatar, you can watch all kinds of great Star Wars content on Disney+, including: The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars . The complete Skywalker Saga Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being added to the service today. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. And much more.

These new Star Wars avatars are the first additions since the X-Men avatars

