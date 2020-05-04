New Star Wars Avatars Now Available on Disney+

You can celebrate Star Wars Day by watching hours and hours of Star Wars content on Disney+ and now you can even personalize your account with some brand new Star Wars avatars, which became available today.
- In honor of May the Fourth, Disney+ users can now customize their accounts with seven new avatars, including:
- Darth Maul as he is seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Jabba the Hutt
- Bo Katan
- D-O from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Captain Rex
- A Porg
- A 332nd Trooper
- Once you’ve picked your new avatar, you can watch all kinds of great Star Wars content on Disney+, including:
- The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- The complete Skywalker Saga, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being added to the service today.
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.
- And much more.
- These new Star Wars avatars are the first additions since the X-Men avatars were added last month.
ICYMI – More Star Wars news:
- With the final episode of the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars hitting Disney+ today, D23 has announced an exclusive reunion of the cast from the hit animated series.
- Mattel surprised fans this Star Wars Day with the announcement of a second wave of the Star Wars x Barbie Collection. These collectable Barbie Signature dolls are inspired by original concept art, redesigning each character as high-fashion runway looks.
- StarWars.com is reporting that Academy Award winning director, Taika Waititi has been tapped to co-write and direct a Star Wars feature film for theatrical release.
- Star Wars fans looking for a new way to experience quality time with their custom astromech units from the Droid Depot are about to get some good news. A free Droid Depot app is now available that allows users to enjoy even more at home adventures with their trusty robotic companions.