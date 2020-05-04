Droid Depot App Rolls into App Store, Google Play on Star Wars Day

Star Wars fans looking for a new way to experience quality time with their custom astromech units from the Droid Depot are about to get some good news. A free Droid Depot app is now available that allows users to enjoy even more at home adventures with their trusty robotic companions.
What’s happening:
- StarWars.com has announced the launch of a brand new Droid Depot mobile app that gives fans even more at-home fun for their astromech creations.
- Fans can download the free Droid Depot app via the App Store and Google Play and provide new adventures for their custom made BB-series or R-series droids from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- For fans who haven’t yet made a stop at the depot, they too can enjoy a virtual experience in the app as they build a digital droid.
At-home fun:
- Users can sync their Droid Depot astromech unit to the app and try out special features such as:
- Programming their droid
- Customizing their name
- Access to droid profiles
- Pilot a virtual path around the house
- Activate sounds and maneuvers
- DJ R3X is here too spinning the latest jams and representing Oga’s Cantina! Fans can choreograph their droids to dance along.
- And finally, check out the strategy mode where owners can challenge their units to a match or two of tic-tac-toe and set difficulty modes.