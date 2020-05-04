D23 to Present “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Cast Reunion

With the final episode of the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars hitting Disney+ today, D23 has announced an exclusive reunion of the cast from the hit animated series.
- Several members of the cast will be brought together to look back on all seven seasons of the series.
- The cast will also be tested “in the ways of the force” with Star Wars: The Clone Wars trivia.
- The cast members who will be featured in this special reunion will include:
- Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano
- Catherine Taber, voice of Padmé Amidala
- Dee Bradley Baker, voice of Clone Troopers, Captain Rex
- James Arnold Taylor, voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Matt Lanter, voice of Anakin Skywalk
- The reunion will be hosted by D23’s Justin Arthur and will be streamed on D23’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge, presented by D23, will be held on Friday, May 8, at 7 PM ET.
- You can watch the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ now.
ICYMI – More Star Wars news:
- Mattel surprised fans this Star Wars Day with the announcement of a second wave of the Star Wars x Barbie Collection. These collectable Barbie Signature dolls are inspired by original concept art, redesigning each character as high-fashion runway looks.
- StarWars.com is reporting that Academy Award winning director, Taika Waititi has been tapped to co-write and direct a Star Wars feature film for theatrical release.
- Star Wars fans looking for a new way to experience quality time with their custom astromech units from the Droid Depot are about to get some good news. A free Droid Depot app is now available that allows users to enjoy even more at home adventures with their trusty robotic companions.
- Check out Mike’s recap of the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.