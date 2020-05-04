D23 to Present “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Cast Reunion

With the final episode of the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars hitting Disney+ today, D23 has announced an exclusive reunion of the cast from the hit animated series.

Several members of the cast will be brought together to look back on all seven seasons of the series.

The cast will also be tested “in the ways of the force” with Star Wars: The Clone Wars trivia.

trivia. The cast members who will be featured in this special reunion will include: Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano Catherine Taber, voice of Padmé Amidala Dee Bradley Baker, voice of Clone Troopers, Captain Rex James Arnold Taylor, voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi Matt Lanter, voice of Anakin Skywalk

The reunion will be hosted by D23’s Justin Arthur and will be streamed on D23’s Facebook YouTube

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast Reunion Challenge, presented by D23, will be held on Friday, May 8, at 7 PM ET.

You can watch the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+

