Photos – New Dessert Inspired by The Child from “The Mandalorian” Available at Amorette’s Patisserie

The Child has come to Walt Disney World in the sweetest way you could possibly imagine. Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs now has a new cake inspired by the adorable little character.
- This new dessert based on the character from The Mandalorian is available now through November 30.
- The new mini dome cake features vanilla chiffon cake, white chocolate mousse, cookies and cream mousse and cookie crumbs.
- Only 40 cakes will be available per day and customers will be limited to one per transaction.
- The release of the new cake comes in celebration of Mando Mondays. Check out some of the other new The Mandalorian merchandise releases from Week 2.