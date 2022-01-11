The Latest Episode of “20/20” Dives Into The Murdaugh Family Murders and Alleged Financial Crimes Of Alex Murdaugh

Friday, January 14th’s episode of 20/20 will dive into latest details on the Murdaugh family murders and alleged financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh. What’s Happening: A new episode of 20/20 documents the latest details in the developing story on the Murdaugh family murders, the alleged financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh and other unusual events surrounding the family.

documents the latest details in the developing story on the Murdaugh family murders, the alleged financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh and other unusual events surrounding the family. The well-known South Carolina family first made headlines when Alex’s son, 19-year-old Paul Murdaugh, was involved in a boat accident that left Mallory Beach dead in 2019. The family made worldwide news again last summer when Paul and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were murdered and discovered by Alex.

20/20 reports on the string of unusual events and questions about past tragedies surrounding the family that recently unraveled in the public eye. Events include Alex allegedly stealing insurance settlement money intended for the family of Murdaugh housekeeper after she fell and died while working on their property in 2018, questions about the suspicious roadside death of Stephen Smith in 2015, and how authorities re-opened the case based on information gathered during the investigation into Paul and Maggie’s murders. And just a few months ago, Alex allegedly hired a hitman to kill him so his other son could collect insurance money.

The program features interviews with Mandy Matney, host of the popular Murdaugh Murders podcast; Sandy Smith, Smith's mother; Stephanie Smith, Smith's twin sister; Ginger Hadwin, Eric Harriott, Jr. and Scott Harriott, siblings of Satterfield; and Brian Harriott and Michael "Tony" Satterfield, Satterfield's sons.

Alex is currently in jail, facing dozens of charges related to his alleged assisted suicide and alleged financial crimes. 20/20 airs Friday, January 14th at 9 p.m. EST, on ABC, next day on Hulu.

