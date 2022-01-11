Kick Off the New Year with Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Happy Tuesday! Today is a great day to get started on your Valentine’s Day shopping as shopDisney is offering Free Shipping on any size order! Guests can shop their favorite must-have Disney merchandise, treat themselves or purchase gifts for their sweetheart and enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

New year, new you, new Disney merchandise! Whether shopping for a loved one, or stocking up for their next Disney trip, now is the perfect time to scour shopDisney to find their favorite styles.

Today only, guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Additionally, the online retailer is hosting their Twice Upon A Year sale

Kick off the 2022 celebration with dated Disney Parks items for the whole family, or Lunar New Year looks for your Disney nuiMOs

Mickey Mouse and Friends T-Shirt for Kids – Disneyland 2022

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 2022 Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Customized

Shop delightful Valentine’s Day must-haves such as Mickey and Minnie plush

Star Wars: The Mandalorian ''BFF'' Charm Necklace

Mickey Mouse Icon ''True Love'' Bangle by Alex and Ani

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband Earrings

Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Adults – Valentine's Day

Need more inspiration? Check out our shopDisney Grab Bag

Rex Plush – Toy Story – 18''

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Logo Pin – Limited Release

Alice and Mad Hatter Sliding Loungefly Pin – Mad Tea Party – Limited Release

Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer

