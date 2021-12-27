Prep for Your Disney Vacation with Colorful Kids Swim Accessories from shopDisney

Christmas is over and that means it’s time to start thinking about SUMMER?! Today on shopDisney dozens of new items arrived including character beach towels and goggles that are perfect for pool time or your next Disney vacation.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time to start planning for warm weather activities and shopDisney

Among the items available now are: Character Beach Towels (shaped styles or personalizable) Swim Goggles Colorful Flip Flops/Slides Sunglasses

Below are individual links to some of the fun offerings for kids that are now available on shopDisney.

Beach Towels

Swim Goggles

Flip Flops

Sunglasses