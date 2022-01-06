shopDisney Grab Bag: New Attire, Accessories and Plush for Every Disney Fan

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been cleaning out my closets and have room for some new Disney merchandise. The timing is perfect too as shopDisney has just added new clothing, accessories, and toys that will keep the whole family happy in 2022.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

From Lunar New Year and Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary to collectible pins and beyond, shopDisney is your go to destination for the best themed merchandise.

This week alone, the site has introduced dozens of new styles and we’re highlighting some of our favorites!

Whether you’re looking for a new accessory or display piece to round out your collection, or want to shop for your next Disney vacation, you can’t go wrong with these Disney picks.

Everything you’ll see here is available now on shopDisney

Perfect Parks Looks

Dress for a day at your favorite Disney Resort with these fantastic neon accented shirts for Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Both styles have the resort’s name on the front and park icons all along the left sleeve.

Shop more Disney Parks fashions.

Lunar New Year

2022 marks the Year of the Tiger and shopDisney is celebrating with new shirts featuring Chip ‘n’ Dale and Mickey and Minnie.

Shop more Lunar New Year.

Spirit Jerseys

Yes, these ultra comfy tops are still a thing the latest styles are unique to say the least. Bring some pop to your wardrobe with the tie-dye version (for the Resorts), show off your Disney Vacation Club status (member exclusive) or share your love for movies like Big Hero 6 and Moana.

Shop more Spirit Jersey fashions.

Pins

Pin collecting has been a long held tradition and even if you're new to it you Disney pins are the place to start. Here we have a parks themed pins celebrating a beloved attraction as well as mystery set featuring Disney villains.

Shop more Disney Pins.

Bulova Watch

Tinker Bell stars on this elegant ladies timepiece from Bulova. The sassy sprite stands just off-center on the minimalist watch face that has diamonds at the 3, 6, and 9 spots.

Shop more Bulova watches.

Plush

Any decision to have a cuddly plush join your home is the right one! Welcome Lady and Rex to your space, they make great company and help to deliver some much needed Disney magic.

Shop more Disney Plush.

Marvel

Last month Marvel had two big projects debut, Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters and Hawkeye on Disney+. These new toys aren’t themed to those big shows, but they do feature the titular characters and will provide your kiddos with hours of entertainment.

Shop more Marvel toys.