Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Lunar New Year Plush and nuiMO Outfits from shopDisney

2022 has officially arrived and will soon welcome the Year of the Tiger when Lunar New Year starts on February 1st! In celebration of the Lunar calendar, shopDisney has introduced new Mickey and Minnie plush as well as outfits for your nuiMO pals.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Say hello to the Year of the Tiger and join the Lunar New Year festivities with some adorable plush figures and nuiMO outfits from shopDisney.

Fans of Mickey and Minnie Mouse can catch the duo in their celebratory costumes with two new loveable plush that sell for $29.99.

For those fans who collect nuiMOs and need a new outfit for their poseable pals, there’s a new skirt and a pants set honoring the Year of the Tiger with some sensible fashions. Each outfit retails for $12.99.

These seasonal styles and huggable pals are available now on shopDisney

Lunar New Year Plush

Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year 2022 Plush – Medium 17 1/2'' – $29.99

Minnie Mouse Lunar New Year 2022 Plush – Medium 17 1/2'' – $29.99

Lunar New Year nuiMO Outfits

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Lunar New Year Costume with Skirt – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Lunar New Year Costume with Pants – $12.99