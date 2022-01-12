Dane and Sprite Discuss Their Relationship with Sersi in New “Eternals” Deleted Scene

Marvel has shared a new deleted scene from Eternals featuring a conversation between Dane Whitman and Sprite regarding their respective relationships with Sersi.

Eternals will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 15.

will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 15. Marvel fans can now enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including four deleted scenes and a gag reel as the film is also now available for purchase on all major digital platforms.

In celebration of today's release, check out one of the new released deleted scenes below, titled "Small Talk" featuring Sprite confronting Dane in the museum about his interactions with Sersi.

About Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.

The Cast:

Richard Madden

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia McHugh

Don Lee

Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie

Kit Harington.

Marvel’s Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.