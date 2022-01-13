Ten Mutants Embark on an Epic Quest to Retrieve the Holy Grail of Mutantkind in “Knights of X #1”

Krakoa may represent mutantkind’s brightest era yet but within the mystical realm of Otherworld, mutants are hated and feared once more. As the Destiny of X age begins, nine mutants will get the call to join Captain Britain on a fantastic quest to restore order in the all-new ongoing series Knights of X!

What’s Happening:

Writer Tini Howard has redefined the X-Men’s relationship with magic in the pages of Excalibur and X of Swords . Now, she continues her enchanting work on the mutant mythos in Knights of X alongside artist Bob Quinn. Known for his stunning work on Way of X , Quinn is equipped to capture the strange beauty and the mysterious danger of Otherworld. Together, this creative team will take readers on an adventure that will become mutant legend as Captain Britain, Rictor, Shatterstar, Gambit, Rachel Summers, Bei the Blood Moon, Gloriana, and two more surprise characters assemble to recover an artifact deeply rooted in X-Men history.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Tini Howard said: "At the end of Excalibur, we saw Merlyn take control of all Otherworld, transforming the Starlight Citadel into the Lunatic Citadel and raging his war on mutants from Saturnyne's former throne. Captain Britain stayed within when the gates fell, but even with the whole Corps at her side – it'll take more than an army of one to bring down King Arthur and his Furies. You'll recognize many of the Knights from Excalibur’s past – both my run and the classic – in a quest for a precious treasure that crashes our high fantasy tale into that most classic X-Men story – fighting for a(n Other)world that hates and fears them."

Don’t miss this essential chapter of the new Krakoa when Knights of X #1 arrives in April.