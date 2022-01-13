Ten Mutants Embark on an Epic Quest to Retrieve the Holy Grail of Mutantkind in “Knights of X #1”

by | Jan 13, 2022 12:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Krakoa may represent mutantkind’s brightest era yet but within the mystical realm of Otherworld, mutants are hated and feared once more. As the Destiny of X age begins, nine mutants will get the call to join Captain Britain on a fantastic quest to restore order in the all-new ongoing series Knights of X!

What’s Happening:

  • Writer Tini Howard has redefined the X-Men’s relationship with magic in the pages of Excalibur and X of Swords. Now, she continues her enchanting work on the mutant mythos in Knights of X alongside artist Bob Quinn. Known for his stunning work on Way of X, Quinn is equipped to capture the strange beauty and the mysterious danger of Otherworld. Together, this creative team will take readers on an adventure that will become mutant legend as Captain Britain, Rictor, Shatterstar, Gambit, Rachel Summers, Bei the Blood Moon, Gloriana, and two more surprise characters assemble to recover an artifact deeply rooted in X-Men history.
  • The gates to Otherworld are closed — and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and his right-hand man, King Arthur, are now in control of Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the “witchbreed.” Cut off from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld’s only hero — and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants — but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind’s future.

What They’re Saying:

  • Writer Tini Howard said: "At the end of Excalibur, we saw Merlyn take control of all Otherworld, transforming the Starlight Citadel into the Lunatic Citadel and raging his war on mutants from Saturnyne's former throne. Captain Britain stayed within when the gates fell, but even with the whole Corps at her side – it'll take more than an army of one to bring down King Arthur and his Furies. You'll recognize many of the Knights from Excalibur’s past – both my run and the classic – in a quest for a precious treasure that crashes our high fantasy tale into that most classic X-Men story – fighting for a(n Other)world that hates and fears them."
  • Artist Bob Quinn said: “Tini Howard and Marcus To’s run on Excalibur was incredible, so launching the follow-up series is equal parts exciting and intimidating. But I’m giving this series everything I have, I’m proud to say that these are the best pages I’ve ever drawn. Otherworld is a big draw for me. I’ve drawn midwest farms, New Jersey neighborhoods, and Central Park in my books at Marvel, and I’m excited to let my imagination loose drawing some of the weirder and wilder people and places in Otherworld!”

Don’t miss this essential chapter of the new Krakoa when Knights of X #1 arrives in April.

 
 
