“GMA3” Guest List: Cory Booker, Alex Warren and More to Appear Week of January 24th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 24th-28th:

Monday, January 24 Dr. Adam Mezoff (Dayton Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer) Tessa West ( Jerks at Work ) Alfonso Herrera ( Ozark )

Tuesday, January 25 Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) Amy Keating Ming-Na Wen ( The Book of Boba Fett )

Wednesday, January 26 Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. (New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent) Jay Glazer ( Unbreakable ) Alex Warren ( Hype House )

Thursday, January 27 Dr. Jerome Adams (Former U.S. Surgeon General) Jet Tila ( 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die ) Trevor Jackson ( grown-ish )

Friday, January 28 77th Commanding Officer of USS Constitution, Commander Billie Farrell Cirque du Soleil executive vice chairman Daniel Lamarre ( Balancing Acts ) John M. Perkins Performance by Barenaked Ladies



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.