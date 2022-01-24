Josh Duhamel Joins Cast of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

It looks like the Ducks have found a new coach. Josh Duhamel has reportedly joined the cast of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers as the new male lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Josh Duhamel will reportedly fill the void left in the Disney+ original series left by Emilio Estevez, who departed the show after the first season.
- Duhamel will play a new character named Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who is described as inspirational, charming and hardcore as he is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life.
- He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where the Mighty Ducks land for season two.
- Duhamel will season one stars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon.
- The actor’s past credits include Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy and NBC’s upcoming limited series The Thing About Pam.
- Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith will return as showrunners for season two while James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will executive produce.
About The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 1:
- The 10-episode first season is set in present day Minnesota where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.
- After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), build their own team of misfits to challenge the win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.
- With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.
- Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, is co-creator and executive producer of the new series.
You can catch all of the first season now streaming on Disney+ to get ready for the next season coming in 2022.