Josh Duhamel Joins Cast of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

It looks like the Ducks have found a new coach. Josh Duhamel has reportedly joined the cast of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers as the new male lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Josh Duhamel will reportedly fill the void left in the Disney+ departed the show

Duhamel will play a new character named Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who is described as inspirational, charming and hardcore as he is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life.

He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where the Mighty Ducks land for season two.

Duhamel will season one stars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon.

The actor’s past credits include Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy and NBC’s upcoming limited series The Thing About Pam .

and NBC’s upcoming limited series . Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith will return as showrunners for season two while James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will executive produce.

About The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 1:

The 10-episode first season is set in present day Minnesota where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.

After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), build their own team of misfits to challenge the win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today.

With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, is co-creator and executive producer of the new series.

You can catch all of the first season now streaming on Disney+ to get ready for the next season coming in 2022.