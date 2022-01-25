Disney Urges Aulani Resort Guests to Stay Updated on Hawaii’s Travel Requirements

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Hawaii is considering making changes to Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program. Because of this, Disney is advising guests traveling to Aulani to stay updated on Hawaii’s travel requirements.

What’s Happening:

The update likely to be made specifically mentions that travelers planning to utilize their vaccine status to receive an exemption to the State of Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine may now be required to be up to date on their COVID-19 booster shots.

You can continue to stay updated on the latest travel requirements by visiting the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels website

The City & County of Honolulu also requires that all Guests ages 12 and older dining on property provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours.

A letter stating all of the information above will be sent to any affected guests.