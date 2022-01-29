Nat Geo WILD to Showcase Some of the Biggest and Rarest Cats in the World During Big Cat Week

Nat Geo WILD is showcasing some of its biggest and rarest cats to date as the network celebrates its 11th year of Big Cat Week, starting Sunday, Jan. 30. This special event includes 11 in-depth programs, each exploring an entirely different big cat species, their struggles as they face extinction, as well as rare, never-before-seen footage in their natural habitats spanning from the Okavango Delta to the Serengeti to Thailand and more.

With each passing year, big cats are faced with greater challenges and risk of extinction. The National Geographic Society is committed to raising awareness of big cats’ adverse situations through programming events such as Big Cat Week, partnering with leading experts, funding research initiatives, and supporting impactful conservation efforts across the planet.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, at 9/8c, Nat Geo WILD debuts Big Cat Week with Russia’s Wild Tiger . The one-hour special focuses on the Amur tiger, which was recently on the brink of extinction with only 30 cats in existence. Now, there are nearly 600.

. The one-hour special focuses on the Amur tiger, which was recently on the brink of extinction with only 30 cats in existence. Now, there are nearly 600. In order to film the essence of this special tiger, the program was filmed across two years from 80 different cameras located in each tiger sanctuary in the Far East, including the Sikhote-Alin mountains, Land of Leopards National Park, Bikin National Park, Anyuysky National Park and many more.

Following Russia’s Wild Tiger , the feline fun continues with the Way of the Cheetah at 10/9c and Tree Climbing Lions at 11/10c.

, the feline fun continues with at 10/9c and at 11/10c. Additionally, the week-long event will include several interstitials featuring National Geographic Explorers who are working to protect big cats around the globe.

Big Cat Week also features a special series from award-winning filmmakers, National Geographic Explorers and wildlife conservationists Dereck and Beverly Joubert, who have been filming, researching and exploring in Africa for over 35 years.

Big Cat Week Schedule:

Betty White Goes Wild! – Jan. 30 at 8/7c We take a rare look into one of White’s true passions — big cats! Celebrate her life and advocacy for animals as we remember when she headed to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to get up close to big cats. White weaves her natural wit as we look at the cats’ individual behavioral traits and learn where they live, how many are left in the wild, and the challenges they face.

Russia’s Wild Tiger – Jan. 30 at 9/8c Records the battle for the survival of the big cats and reveals intimate details of their lives. The animals they prey on are also in the film: tigers couldn’t survive without sika deer, Altai wapiti, wild boars and Asian black bears. Guiding the viewer through the film, an elder tiger tells the story of his cub, born in a conservation area, the year after he leaves his mother. His search for a territory reveals the problems facing tigers in Russia’s Far East and the conflicts that arise when he strays into human settlements. The young tiger takes the viewer to places where the fate of Siberian tigers will be decided: vast forests, remote villages and the cities at the edge of the wilderness.



The Way of the Cheetah – Jan. 30 at 10/9c Set in Kenya, the story tells of how Immani protects her four cubs against other male cheetahs and other predators. By Dereck and Beverly Joubert.



Tree Climbing Lions – Jan. 30 at 11/10c Big cat biologist Alexander Braczkowski returns to Uganda to embed with the mysterious tree-climbing lions of Queen Elizabeth National Park. He sets out to uncover their unique climbing culture, but along the way, he gets to know them one on one and reveals the prides’ dramatic fight for survival and their determination to help their cubs survive their first year of life.

