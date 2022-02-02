D23 Gives Gold Members The Opportunity to Tour Walt Disney’s Hometown of Marceline, MO

Of all the fantastic places that inspired Walt Disney’s storied career, Marceline, Missouri, was at the forefront. “I’m glad I’m a small-town boy, and I’m glad Marceline was my town,” he once said.

What’s Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is proud to invite D23 Gold Members back to Walt’s boyhood hometown for a one-of-a-kind experience, exploring the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, visiting Walt Disney Elementary School, strolling down Marceline’s own “Main Street, U.S.A.,” and even a special dinner reception outside Walt’s former family farm!

For this D23-exclusive day trip, The Official Disney Fan Club is thrilled to host a magical, one-of-a-kind experience that will begin at the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, with a light continental-style breakfast before boarding a motorcoach to Marceline.

During the approximately 100-mile trip, several pieces of curated content will be shared to fully prepare you for the story that will unfold when in Marceline.

Upon arriving in Marceline, Guests will receive a warm welcome from the residents of the city before being ushered into the local community center for a special presentation from those who know Walt’s Marceline best.

The day will feature a specially created scavenger hunt so you can fully be fully immersed in Walt’s Main Street, U.S.A. Location highlights include the Walt Disney Hometown Museum in the town’s train station, Marceline Post Office, a visit to the children’s auto ride originally donated by Walt and Roy from Disneyland in the mid-1960s, the Walt Disney Elementary School, which features Disney character murals designed by Disney Legend Bob Moore, and many other special locations. Lunch will be provided.

As evening approaches, Guests will be transported to Walt Disney’s family farm for a very special reception near his iconic childhood home. We’ll begin with our own Pollyanna-inspired “Bazaar” filled with games and refreshments, followed by hometown dinner with all the fixins as you enjoy live music while mingling with fellow D23 Members and Disney Guests.

“Everything connected with Marceline was a thrill to us,” Walt once said, and we know that the same will be true for our D23 Members. Whether this is your first visit or a homecoming, it will be a special occasion of summer magic that will inspire all, just as it did for Walt so many years ago.

Event Details:

This event will be exclusively Available to D23 Gold Members, who will be required to show a photo ID. Members will be required to show their D23 Membership Card.

Event check-in will be on Friday, May 13, from 7-9 p.m. at The Elms Hotel & Spa, roughly 30 miles from Kansas City, Missouri, in Excelsior Springs. Motorcoaches to Marceline will leave promptly at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, and return that evening to The Elms Hotel & Spa at approximately 10:30 p.m. All Guests must utilize D23’s transportation to and from Marceline.

Hotel accommodations at The Elms Hotel & Spa are not included and attendees are not required to stay on property. Details on the room block will be included in the event confirmation once tickets are purchased.

The event includes several specially crafted gifts to help you enjoy your visit and commemorate this special occasion.

The event will include: Motorcoach transportation for the round-trip journey from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Marceline (100 miles each way) Continental breakfast snacks for the trip Special presentation on Walt’s hometown with Marceline residents Catered lunch Access to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum Ability to explore various parts of Marceline, such as the Marceline Post Office, Walt Disney Elementary School, and other locations on Main Street Visit to the property of Walt Disney’s former family farm, featuring live music and a hometown dinner A commemorative gift created exclusively for this special occasion

Tickets can be purchased here

Worth Noting: