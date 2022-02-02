Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces New Sensational Spring Sips

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has introduced three sensational new coffee varieties celebrating Spring flavors, now available for purchase online.
- Hop into your morning routine with a festive caffeinated treat. This medium roasted coffee is hoppin’ with flavors of rich caramel and dark chocolate.
- Your day is sure to blossom with a festive caffeinated treat. This blissful blend of 100% Arabica beans will brighten up your cup with a rich and well-rounded taste.
- Put some spring in your step with a caffeinated treat that will make you go bonanza. This medium roasted coffee is a sweet delight with flavors of banana and brown sugar.
- These three spring speciality coffees are available to purchase online at Joffreys.com. Additionally, if you have a Home Goods near you, their artisan coffee section quite often features the newest seasonal offering from Joffrey’s.
About Joffrey’s Coffee:
- Originating in Tampa, FL in 1984, Joffrey’s eventually expanded east to Orlando, FL.
- Joffrey’s Coffee poured their first cup of coffee to guests at Walt Disney World way back in 1995 at Typhoon Lagoon.
- Guests can find 19 different kiosks and two indoor locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Over 30 unique blends inspired by Disney Resorts and experiences are available to purchase on Joffrey’s online store.