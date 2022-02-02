Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces New Sensational Spring Sips

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has introduced three sensational new coffee varieties celebrating Spring flavors, now available for purchase online.

Hoppity Ever After

Hop into your morning routine with a festive caffeinated treat. This medium roasted coffee is hoppin’ with flavors of rich caramel and dark chocolate.

Minnie Mouse Bloomin’ Brew

Your day is sure to blossom with a festive caffeinated treat. This blissful blend of 100% Arabica beans will brighten up your cup with a rich and well-rounded taste.

Banana Bonanza

Put some spring in your step with a caffeinated treat that will make you go bonanza. This medium roasted coffee is a sweet delight with flavors of banana and brown sugar.

These three spring speciality coffees are available to purchase online at Joffreys.com

About Joffrey’s Coffee:

Originating in Tampa, FL in 1984, Joffrey’s eventually expanded east to Orlando, FL.

Joffrey’s Coffee poured their first cup of coffee to guests at Walt Disney World Typhoon Lagoon

Guests can find 19 different kiosks and two indoor locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

Over 30 unique blends inspired by Disney Resorts and experiences are available to purchase on Joffrey’s online store.