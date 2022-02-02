Pow, Thwip and Hulk Smash with Marvel Themed Accessories from Groove Life

Groove Life is bringing the best of Marvel to fans through their fashionable assortment of everyday accessories. Whether looking for a comfortable and casual ring, watch band or these character inspired looks will keep the power of Marvel in your hands!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Imagine if you can always have Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the X-men with you as part of your everyday life. Well now you can thanks to Groove Life

Perfect for the Marvel fan who wants to showcase their appreciation of the powerful characters, these must-have accessories can handle the awesome task of keeping up with every type of adventurous lifestyle.

Characters featured on the trendy collection include: Captain Marvel Iron Man Hulk Storm Rogue Jean Grey Miles Morales And more



Items sell for: $39.95 – Rings $59.95 – Apple Watch Bands $64.95 – Belts

Currently, Groove Life is hosting a Valentine’s Day sale where guests can get two items for one great price.

There are dozens of great looks for the Marvel fan available now on the Groove Life website

Why Groove Life?:

Groove Life’s goal is to help guests find the perfect accessories for their lifestyle. That’s why they offer a “No Bs Lifetime Warranty.” If guests cut, stretch, or lose their items, Groove Life will replace them.

Apple Watch Bands

Belts

Rings

Logos and Icons

Women of Marvel