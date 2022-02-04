“GMA” Guest List: Annette Bening, Luke Bryan and More to Appear Week of February 7th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 7th-12th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 7th-12th:

Monday, February 7 Luke Bryan Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts ( Black Joy ) Jodie Sweetin

Tuesday, February 8 GMA will have live coverage of the Oscars Nominations Ceremony

Wednesday, February 9 NCAA football player Caleb Williams Annette Bening ( Death on the Nile ) Nikki Deeds (Ultimate Disney wedding fashion)

Thursday, February 10 Arthur Brooks ( From Strength to Strength )

Friday, February 11 Chef George Duran Paul Brunson (Matchmaker)

Saturday, February 12 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Gerrard Hall Laura Pritchard (Valentine’s date night looks) Chef Jason Goldstein (Recipes for calzones in the end zone)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.