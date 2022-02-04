“GMA” Guest List: Annette Bening, Luke Bryan and More to Appear Week of February 7th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 7th-12th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 7th-12th:
- Monday, February 7
- Luke Bryan
- Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts (Black Joy)
- Jodie Sweetin
- Tuesday, February 8
- GMA will have live coverage of the Oscars Nominations Ceremony
- Wednesday, February 9
- NCAA football player Caleb Williams
- Annette Bening (Death on the Nile)
- Nikki Deeds (Ultimate Disney wedding fashion)
- Thursday, February 10
- Arthur Brooks (From Strength to Strength)
- Friday, February 11
- Chef George Duran
- Paul Brunson (Matchmaker)
- Saturday, February 12
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Gerrard Hall
- Laura Pritchard (Valentine’s date night looks)
- Chef Jason Goldstein (Recipes for calzones in the end zone)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.