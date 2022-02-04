“GMA3” Guest List: Yvette Nicole Brown, Michael Ealy and More to Appear Week of February 7th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation. Additionally, GMA3 kicks-off The Great Re-Imagination series spotlighting people who re-imagined their lives in the pandemic.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 7th-11th:

Monday, February 7 Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) ( Dignity in a Digital Age ) Matt Paxton ( Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff ) Leanne Brown ( Good Enough and Good and Cheap ) Yul Vazquez ( Promised Land and Severance ) The Great Re-Imagination: Former chemical engineer who opened a Chinatown bookstore that focuses on diversity

Tuesday, February 8 Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) Oscar nominations with Mike Muse and Kelley L. Carter The Great Re-Imagination: Couple who reimagined their radio station

Wednesday, February 9 Mayor of Newark, NJ Ras Baraka Eli Manning and Ryan Clark Yvette Nicole Brown ( Alice’s Wonderland Bakery ) The Great Re-Imagination: Man who lost 200 pounds and transformed his career

Thursday, February 10 Karyn Parsons ( Saving the Day ) Sofia LaSpina, Brooklyn Harker and Abby DiCenzo Wendi McLendon-Covey ( The Goldbergs ) The Great Re-Imagination: Woman who opened a food truck

Friday, February 11 LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore Kate Bowler ( Good Enough ) Michael Ealy ( The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ) The Great Re-Imagination: woman who opened a food truck



