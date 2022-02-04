“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Laverne Cox, Daveed Diggs and More to Appear Week of February 7th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 7th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus, Live kicks off “Game Day Grub Week,” a series dedicated to some seriously tasty recipes for game day festivities!

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of February 4th-11th:

Monday, February 7 Laverne Cox ( Inventing Anna ) “Game Day Grub Week:” Chef Dale Talde

Tuesday, February 8 Wendi Mclendon-Covey ( The Goldbergs ) “Game Day Grub Week:” Chef Eric Adjepong

Wednesday, February 9 Daveed Diggs ( Snowpiercer ) “Game Day Grub Week:” Chef Adrienne Cheatham

Thursday, February 10 Dennis Haysbert ( No Exit ) “Game Day Grub Week:” Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark

Friday, February 11 Dr. Sandra Lee ( Dr. Pimple Popper ) Maddy Brum ( Cheer ) “Game Day Grub Week:” Chef Joshua Weissman



