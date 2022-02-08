“20/20” to Feature First Interview with Woman at the Center of a Deadly Love Triangle

This week’s edition of popular news show 20/20 on ABC will feature the first TV interview with the woman at the center of a deadly love triangle following her startling confession, years after committing her crimes.

What’s Happening:

Michigan mother of three Sharee Miller sat in the center of a complicated love triangle. She used sex, deception and the internet to pit her lover, Jerry Cassaday, a former police officer and casino worker she met in an online chatroom, against Bruce Miller, her unwitting husband. In online conversations with Cassaday, Miller faked losing multiple pregnancies at the hands of Bruce, who she falsely claimed physically abused her and had ties to the mafia. Soon after she told these lies, both men wound up dead.

Now, more than 20 years after her sentencing to life in prison, Miller sat down for an interview with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang. For the first time on television, Miller confesses to her crimes and explains her shocking motive.

She also talks about the role she feels she played in Bruce and Cassaday's deaths, opens up about why she is finally coming clean after denying culpability for years, and reads an apology letter she wrote to the families of both men and others affected by her actions.

The program includes a newly discovered recording of the police interrogation of Miller and risqué videos that Miller sent to Cassaday online to exert her control and further pull him into her scheme.

20/20 also contains interviews with Chuck and Judy Miller, Bruce’s brother and sister-in-law; Mike Cassaday, Cassaday’s brother; Charlene Cassaday, Cassaday’s mother; James Cassaday, Cassaday’s son; Kevin Shanlian, the lead detective in the case; Marcie Mabry, Genesee County assistant prosecutor; John Hutchinson, once falsely considered the prime suspect in Bruce’s murder that Miller tried to steer investigators towards; and other family and friends.

The latest edition of 20/20 airs this Friday, February 11th (9:01–11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu