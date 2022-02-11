Clive Owen and More Join the Cast of FX’s “Retreat”

FX has found its cast for its upcoming limited series Retreat, with Clive Owen heading a group of 10 actors added to the upcoming show.
- According to Deadline, FX has added 10 names to the cast of Retreat, including:
- Clive Owen (Closer) plays Andy
- Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man) plays Bill
- Alice Braga (Queen of the South) plays Sian
- Jermaine Fowler (Judas and the Black Messiah) plays Martin
- Joan Chen (Marco Polo) plays Lu Mei
- Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU) plays David
- Edoardo Ballerini (Dinner Rush) plays Ray
- Pegah Ferydoni (Turkish for Beginners) plays Ziba
- Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician) plays Oliver
- Javed Khan (The Bay) plays Rohan
- This cast joins Emma Corrin, who is set to star in the upcoming limited series, as well as Brit Marling who will play a character named Lee.
About Retreat:
- “Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart. Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”
- The series is written by Brit Marling (The OA, Another Earth) and Zal Batmanglij (The OA, Sound of My Voice), both of whom will also serve as directors.
- Andrea Sperling (Transparent) joins Marling and Batmanglij as executive producer.
- Retreat is expected to debut on FX, with new episodes appearing on Hulu the next day. A release timeframe has not yet been announced.