“Life with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Tom Holland, Jesse Williams and More to Appear Week of February 14th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 14th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of February 14th-18th:

Monday, February 14 – Valentine’s Day “Love Show!” Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Steve Patterson (What New Yorkers say about love)

Tuesday, February 15 Anna Chlumsky ( Inventing Anna ) Elena Ricardo (Stretching routine)

Wednesday, February 16 Channing Tatum ( Dog ) Dr. Gail Saltz (Effects of Empty Nest Syndrome)

Thursday, February 17 Jesse Williams ( Take Me Out ) Brian Kelly (The Points Guy – Upgrading winter travel)

Friday, February 18 Tom Holland ( Uncharted )



