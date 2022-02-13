20th Century Studios Debuts New Spot For “No Exit”

Between all the fun of the commercials and new trailers hitting throughout Super Bowl LVI, now 20th Century Studios has dropped a new spot reminding us that the suspense thriller, No Exit , is due to hit Hulu on February 25th.

, is due to hit Hulu on February 25th. In the suspense thriller, No Exit, Darby Thorne, a young woman en route to a family emergency, is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Directed by Damien Power from a teleplay by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel and produced by PGA Award winner Scott Frank, the film stars Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl, Mila Harris and Dennis Haysbert.

You can watch the full trailer for the film below.