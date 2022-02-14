Zynga and Lucasfilm Games Unveil New Characters and Maps for “Star Wars: Hunters”

by | Feb 14, 2022 1:53 PM Pacific Time

Today, Zynga Inc., a global leader in interactive entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games have introduced two new characters and new maps to the upcoming competitive arena combat game, Star Wars: Hunters.

What’s Happening:

  • Coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices later this year, the game has now entered soft launch on iOS devices and expanded soft launch territories to include Brazil and Mexico.
  • Entering The Arena are the new Hunters, Skora and Sprocket, each eager to prove their mettle as they square off against the toughest competition in the Galaxy.
  • The addition of the latest combatants arrives alongside a number of other exciting updates to Star Wars: Hunters, detailed below:

  • New Hunter, Skora: Delivering health to her allies and harm to her enemies with her ingenious Dart Gun, this legendary cartel doctor is exactly the kind of scum and villainy you want on your side in The Arena.

  • New Hunter, Sprocket: The No. 1 fan of Hunters of the Outer Rim steps into The Arena with an arsenal of droids ready to protect allies and bring the hurt to enemies, all controlled from the comfort of his custom Command Chair.

  • New game mode, Huttball: To the excitement of followers throughout the galaxy, the fan-favorite sporting event has finally returned. Hunters will strive to rack up as many goals against their opponents as possible in the brutal, no-holds-barred crucible of The Arena version of Huttball.

  • New Arena map, The Great Hunt: In this Escort map, Hunters will escort a massive harpoon through the unforgiving desert terrain of Tatooine to the forest moon of Endor in pursuit of the fabled Gorax.
  • New Arena map, Dusty Ridge: Hunters will take to the sand dunes to dominate their rivals in Huttball, the galaxy’s favorite sport.

  • Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect teams of four players in real time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Players will compete as daring bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and holdouts of the fallen Empire in an action game that immerses players in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.
  • Upon launch later this year, Star Wars: Hunters will be available as a free download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store and on Google Play and will support synchronous cross-play across platforms.
  • Star Wars: Hunters does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play.
  • A trailer for the game was released back in September 2021.
  • Players can pre-register now to help reach new milestones to unlock exclusive in-game content when Star Wars: Hunters launches by visiting SWHunters.com.
 
 
