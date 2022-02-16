Paul Reiser Replaces Michael McKean in Hulu’s Newly Ordered Comedy Series, “Reboot”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Levitan and Hulu continue work on the newly ordered comedy series Reboot. The Steve Levitan comedy continues to retool its cast after the previous recasting of Judy Greer to take over the female lead from Leslie Bibb. Now, Paul Reiser has joined the cast of the show replacing Michael McKean in the role previously set for him.

