David Cobb Promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations and Content Planning at Disney Branded TV

David Cobb has been promoted to senior vice president, Operations and Content Planning, Disney Branded Television; it was announced today by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television.
- In this new role, Cobb is responsible for strategic oversight and content planning for Disney Branded Television, a provider of original content — scripted and unscripted, live-action and animated — for Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior, with a primary focus on imaginative, aspirational stories geared towards kids, tweens, teens and families.
- The Disney Branded Television team includes Disney Television Animation Studios.
- Cobb will also now oversee studio operations and technology teams supporting Disney Television Animation and the entertainment property acquisitions and partnerships for Disney Branded Television overall.
- He also serves as a strategic advisor to Davis and the executive leadership team.
- Reporting to Cobb is Scott Erickson, vice president, Technology, Disney Television Animation, the yet-to-be-announced vice president, Studio Strategy and Operations, Disney Television Animation, and Kelly Fountaine, manager integrated culture, Disney Branded Television.
- Previously, since 2010, Cobb was vice president, Business Planning and Strategy, Disney Channels.
- He joined The Walt Disney Company in 1996 and held positions in Disney Consumer Products, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks and Resorts divisions.
- Cobb has a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Architecture from University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from Tennessee Technological University.
What they’re saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “David’s expertise in addressing complex strategic issues, along with his depth of knowledge of Disney Channels and the entertainment business, makes him the perfect candidate for this new position. He has a great track record, and as a leader, inspires confidence in those around him. I look forward to working closely with David to leverage the vast possibilities for Disney Branded Television.”