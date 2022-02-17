ABC to Celebrate Dance in Film with “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough”

In anticipation of the 94th Oscars airing on ABC, March 27th at 8 p.m. EDT, Emmy Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are recreating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

What’s Happening:

The special, featuring a star-studded cast of singers, dancers, actors and film legends who will be announced at a later date, premieres Sunday, March 20th (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as Singin’ in the Rain , Moulin Rouge , Beauty and the Beast , Chicago , Dirty Dancing , Saturday Night Fever and La La Land .

, , , , , and . Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television’s alternative production unit. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Katy Mullan, Nick Florez, RJ Durell, Peter Hebri and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers.

What They’re Saying: