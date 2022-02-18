Academy Award-Winning Film Editor David Brenner Dead at Age 59

Academy Award-winning film editor David Brenner, who won his Oscar for editing Born on the Fourth of July, passed away yesterday morning at the age of 59.
Photo Credit: Variety
What’s Happening:
- Jon Landau, producer of the Avatar films, shared a heartfelt message about the death of Brenner on his Twitter:
We have lost a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily, David Brenner, an editor extraordinaire on the Avatar sequels. Our hearts go out to his wife Amber and their children Annie, Haider and Sasha. His talent, compassion and friendship will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/MUGT9AgdJt
— Jon Landau (@jonlandau) February 18, 2022
- Brenner had been working for about a year on editing James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, the first of which is set for release on December 16th, 2022.
- Cameron also shared a tribute to Brennan on his Twitter:
— James Cameron (@JimCameron) February 18, 2022
- Throughout his career, Brenner has worked on a plethora of wide-ranging films, including Wall Street, Independence Day, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and more.
- Producer Jon Landau and Lightstorm Entertainment have put together a GoFundMe campaign for not only financial assistance, but also to let his wife Amber and his children Annie, Haider and Sasha know how many other lives David touched.