“GMA3” Guest List: Andy Serkis, Erin Jackson and More to Appear Week of February 21st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 21st-25th:

Monday, February 21 Representative John Katko (R-NY) Milly Almodovar (Beauty and lifestyle expert) Erin Jackson (Olympic speedskater)

Tuesday, February 22 Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) Chef Alexander Smalls ( Meals, Music and Muses ) Andy Serkis ( The Batman )

Wednesday, February 23 Adam Richman ( Adam Eats the 80s and The Food That Built America )

Thursday, February 24 Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) Jonathan Braylock, Jerah Milligan and James III ( Black Men Can’t Jump [In Hollywood] ) Taylor Schilling ( Pam & Tommy )

Friday, February 25 Juanita & Rudy Rasmus Andy Garcia ( Big Gold Brick )



