“The View” Guest List: Marlee Matlin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and More to Appear Week of February 21st

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

Additionally this season, former The View co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of February 21st-25th:

Monday, February 21 Ariana DeBose ( West Side Story ) J.B. Smoove ( Real Husbands of Hollywood )

Tuesday, February 22 Joseph Gordon-Levitt ( Super Pumped ) “View Your Deal”

Wednesday, February 23 Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie ( American Idol )

Thursday, February 24 Marlee Matlin ( CODA )

Friday, February 25 – Guest Co-Host Meredith Vieira Amy Robach ( GMA3: What You Need to Know, 20/20 )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.