“GMA3” Guest List: Sen. Cory Booker, Sam Heughan and More to Appear Week of February 28th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 28th-March 4th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 28th-March 4th:

Monday, February 28 Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) Rich Kleiman (Thirty Five Ventures)

Tuesday, March 1 Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) Chef Kardea Brown Taylor Schilling ( Pam & Tommy )

Wednesday, March 2 Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-OH) Lecy Goranson ( The Conners ) Sasheer Zamata ( Home Economics )

Thursday, March 3 Christine Feuell (Chrysler Brand CEO) Kaleena Teoh (Coffee Project New York co-founder) Arian Moayed ( Inventing Anna )

Friday, March 4 Commander Billie Farrell (77th Commanding Officer of USS Constitution) Reverend Mike Guthrie Sam Heughan ( Outlander )



