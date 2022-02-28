ABC News Has Announced Special Coverage of 2022 State of the Union Address

World News Tonight anchor David Muir is set to lead ABC News coverage from Washington D.C. of the 2022 State of the Union address with 24 hour coverage from Capitol Hill.

What’s Happening:

ABC News presents special coverage of the 2022 State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Primetime coverage will air on Tuesday, March 1, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead the network’s coverage from Washington, D.C., with ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, political director Rick Klein, and ABC News contributors Chris Christie and Donna Brazile previewing the speeches, providing analysis and reporting on news and developments. Correspondents will also report during coverage on ABC News Live.

Muir will also anchor a special edition of World News Tonight from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 1. Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline with analysis from Christie and Brazile.

from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 1. Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of with analysis from Christie and Brazile. Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have special coverage throughout the day.

and will have special coverage throughout the day. ABC News Live will have live coverage from Capitol Hill throughout the day. The streaming news channel will begin full live coverage of the State of the Union at 8:00 p.m. EST with Davis and the aforementioned ABC News correspondents as well as White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer. ABC News correspondent Mireya Villarreal leads a roundtable with Houston voters on the first major early primary day of the midterm cycle, who will discuss what they hope to hear from the president’s speech and their reaction afterward. At 11:00 p.m. EST, ABC News Live will feature lawmakers from both sides of the aisle providing reactions to the speeches. Deputy political director Averi Harper will also kick off a new ABC News Live reporting series on millennial candidates hoping to change the face of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

ABC News Digital will feature comprehensive coverage of the State of the Union address, including a breaking news homepage takeover with the ABC News Live feed, an up-to-the-minute live blog, key takeaways focusing on main themes, an analysis of the speeches’ political implications, and full transcripts of and reaction to the remarks. Digital will publish a video of highlights from the State of the Union and the address in its entirety. The team has also produced pieces on Biden’s approval rating, as well as explainer videos looking at the State of the Union throughout the years. The full address will also be available the next day on Hulu

FiveThirtyEight will live-blog the State of the Union, with real-time analysis of the political and policy implications of Biden’s speech and the response.

will live-blog the State of the Union, with real-time analysis of the political and policy implications of Biden’s speech and the response. ABC News Radio will provide a live anchored, one-hour preview show from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST, live anchored coverage of the speech and response and a wrap-up show until 11:00 p.m. EST. ABC News Radio will feature reporting by correspondent Karen Travers on the White House and analysis by political analyst Steve Roberts. ABC News’ powerhouse political teams will provide additional reporting and analysis throughout the evening. ABC News Radio will also offer regular one-minute Status Reports throughout the night and offer custom interviews to affiliates the following morning. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here , hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage.

hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing live reports from Capitol Hill all day with multiplatform reporters Faith Abubey and Em Nguyen. Klein will be providing analysis for affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.