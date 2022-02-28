ABC News Has Announced Special Coverage of 2022 State of the Union Address

by | Feb 28, 2022 1:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

World News Tonight anchor David Muir is set to lead ABC News coverage from Washington D.C. of the 2022 State of the Union address with 24 hour coverage from Capitol Hill.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC News presents special coverage of the 2022 State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Primetime coverage will air on Tuesday, March 1, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
  • World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead the network’s coverage from Washington, D.C., with ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, political director Rick Klein, and ABC News contributors Chris Christie and Donna Brazile previewing the speeches, providing analysis and reporting on news and developments. Correspondents will also report during coverage on ABC News Live.  
  • Muir will also anchor a special edition of World News Tonight from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 1. Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline with analysis from Christie and Brazile.
  • Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have special coverage throughout the day.
  • ABC News Live will have live coverage from Capitol Hill throughout the day. The streaming news channel will begin full live coverage of the State of the Union at 8:00 p.m. EST with Davis and the aforementioned ABC News correspondents as well as White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer. ABC News correspondent Mireya Villarreal leads a roundtable with Houston voters on the first major early primary day of the midterm cycle, who will discuss what they hope to hear from the president’s speech and their reaction afterward. At 11:00 p.m. EST, ABC News Live will feature lawmakers from both sides of the aisle providing reactions to the speeches. Deputy political director Averi Harper will also kick off a new ABC News Live reporting series on millennial candidates hoping to change the face of Congress in the 2022 midterms.
  • ABC News Digital will feature comprehensive coverage of the State of the Union address, including a breaking news homepage takeover with the ABC News Live feed, an up-to-the-minute live blog, key takeaways focusing on main themes, an analysis of the speeches’ political implications, and full transcripts of and reaction to the remarks. Digital will publish a video of highlights from the State of the Union and the address in its entirety. The team has also produced pieces on Biden’s approval rating, as well as explainer videos looking at the State of the Union throughout the years. The full address will also be available the next day on Hulu and ABC.com.
  • FiveThirtyEight will live-blog the State of the Union, with real-time analysis of the political and policy implications of Biden’s speech and the response.  
  • ABC News Radio will provide a live anchored, one-hour preview show from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST, live anchored coverage of the speech and response and a wrap-up show until 11:00 p.m. EST. ABC News Radio will feature reporting by correspondent Karen Travers on the White House and analysis by political analyst Steve Roberts. ABC News’ powerhouse political teams will provide additional reporting and analysis throughout the evening. ABC News Radio will also offer regular one-minute Status Reports throughout the night and offer custom interviews to affiliates the following morning. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage.
  • ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing live reports from Capitol Hill all day with multiplatform reporters Faith Abubey and Em Nguyen. Klein will be providing analysis for affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed