Disney Advertising Settles an Agreement with Publicis Media to Test Nielsen Overhaul

According to Variety, Disney said Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Publicis Media to test work on Nielsen’s new NielsenOne system, a measurement product that aims to count unduplicated video audiences across linear and digital screens and that Nielsen expects to introduce formally later this year.

What’s Happening:

The agreement shows that Nielsen aims to have a heavy presence in the world of media, even as many of the companies in the sector are rushing to strike alliances with its rivals.

Disney already agreed in December to help test the technology, but it plans to work with Publicis to “to develop requirements that enable more precise measurement capabilities” that may “inform how the platform can expand and have a bigger presence in live events, particularly in sports.”

Nielsen and the networks it serves have been embroiled in a months-long joust as the TV companies have challenged the accuracy of Nielsen’s work during the pandemic. Still, its best-known product — TV ratings — has been without industry backing since September, when the Media Rating Council suspended its backing of the measurement services, which continue to be used, but gave media companies a window to start working with Nielsen rivals. Nielsen data, however, remains the bedrock element of most TV advertising deals.

NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia, Discovery and Paramount Global are among the big media companies that have struck measurement alliances with upstart vendors like iSpotTV.com, VideoAmp and Comscore. But Nielsen expects to be able to ask for a new accreditation vote from the MRC later this year, David Kenny, the company’s CEO, said during a call with investors Monday.

Working with nearly 100 providers supporting transparency and accuracy, Disney Advertising is doubling down on cross-platform measurement innovation with industry-leading tech providers to create a more client-specific view of consumption to inform future campaign planning.

Disney is also exploring new avenues. The company is expanding its contract with Samba TV and will bring that company’s measurement of reach and frequency to media buyers and advertisers purchasing Disney inventory. Disney has already worked with one large client, Hyundai, to measure unduplicated impressions, and the technology helped Hyundai gain a better understanding of how it could place ads to reach more consumers.

Disney Advertising continues to test, learn and deliver enriched audience insights, and has begun work with Comscore and Omnicom Media Group to help advertisers access insights across the Disney portfolio inclusive of linear and digital over the next several months.

