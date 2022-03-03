HBCU Joins Growing Network of Disney Aspire Educational Providers

by | Mar 3, 2022 1:35 PM Pacific Time

Disney Aspire, The Walt Disney Company’s education investment and career development program that offers 100% of tuition paid upfront, has welcomed North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T), a Historically Black College/University (HBCU), into its growing network of educational providers.

What’s Happening:

  • The addition of North Carolina A&T brings a variety of new online Bachelor’s and Master’s programs into the Disney Aspire network, ranging from economics to information technology.
  • North Carolina A&T has been hailed as one of the top HBCUs in the country by U.S. News & World Report, and providing access to this HBCU through Disney Aspire is an important step forward in continuing to strengthen the Company’s focus on the retention and development of Black employees.
  • Conversations about academic partnerships through Disney Aspire with additional HBCUs are also underway.

What They’re Saying:

  • Harold L. Martin, Sr., Chancellor of North Carolina A&T, said: “We are committed to bettering the futures of our students, and Disney shares in that mission through Disney Aspire. We Aggies are a family, and we know that tight-knit community feel also exists at Disney. This couldn’t be a more natural-fitting partnership.”
  • Latondra Newton, chief diversity officer for The Walt Disney Company, said: “At The Walt Disney Company, we continue to make important strides as we deepen our relationship with HBCUs through the development of internships, mentoring programs, scholarships, and collaborative partnerships. It is an honor to add North Carolina A&T to our Disney Aspire program, which helps employees advance their careers. This is also a monumental Aggie pride milestone for many of our employees who are North Carolina A&T alumni.”

About Disney Aspire:

  • In partnership with Guild Education, Disney Aspire enables more than 80,000 hourly part-time and full-time employees and cast members across the United States to return to school as a working adult, with more than 12,000 employees currently enrolled. The program offers extensive post-graduate support to help employees’ career aspirations come true, whether at Disney or beyond.
  • Disney Aspire removes barriers to education and contributes to the Company’s strong pipeline of talent by:
    • Covering 100% of tuition upfront, as well as reimbursements for required books and fees
    • Offering an enhanced program and degree catalog that aligns with the predicted future of work trends
    • Providing individual student success coaching from start to finish through Guild Education
    • Enabling graduates to prepare for career growth through the Disney Aspire Alumni Association and other extensive post-graduate support
  • For more information about Disney Aspire, visit Aspire.Disney.com.
 
 
