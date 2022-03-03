Musician Jack Harlow To Star in 20th Century’s “White Men Can’t Jump” Reboot

Musician Jack Harlow is set to make his acting debut in 20th Century’s reboot of White Men Can’t Jump off his first ever screen audition.
What’s Happening:
- White Men Can’t Jump is a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, which helped launch Woody Harrelson’s movie career as Cheers was winding down and made Wesley Snipes an even bigger star. Rosie Perez also starred. The film follows two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other, then team up for a bigger score.
- Harlow will step into the role played by Harrelson, and the circumstances behind his landing the starring role are exceptional. He got the lead after his first-ever screen audition, immediately winning over the filmmakers and execs, particularly Barris.
- Harlow’s got game too, as evidenced by his play during the recent NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. The filmmakers now are looking to set his co-star as the movie is on a fast track.
- Calmatic, who helmed the upcoming House Party remake, is directing a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner are producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also executive produce.
- On the music side, the Atlantic Records rapper has scored huge hits with “Industry Baby” and “What’s Poppin’, and his latest single “Nail Tech” just debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 (watch its flashy video below). He was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live last year.
- The Louisville-bred Harlow will work the movie around Forecastle Festival, which he is headlining and runs May 27-30 on his home court in Kentucky.