Kal Penn Joins Cast of “The Santa Clause” Disney+ Limited Series

Deadline reports, Kal Penn has been tapped as a lead opposite Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in The Santa Clause, Disney+’s upcoming limited series from Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt.

What’s Happening:

Penn will play Simon Choksi, an ambitious game inventor and product developer and a devoted single father. Simon can talk the tech-mogul talk but can’t walk the walk, and his dreams of being the next Bezos falls drastically short. But all that changes after a visit to the North Pole.

Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin from the Walt Disney Pictures holiday franchise. In the sequel series, Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever.

He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more important, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Jason Winer directs and executive produces along with Jon Radler for Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company. Burditt executive produces and serves as showrunner. Allen also executive produces with Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Penn is known for his starring roles in the Harold & Kumar franchise, House, Designated Survivor and Sunnyside, which he co-created. He recently executive produced and starred in Comedy Central’s film Hot Mess Holiday and starred in the CBS drama series Clarice. Additionally, he voices one of the leads in the Disney Junior animated series Mira, Royal Detective recently and was set as the male lead of Belated, FX’s comedy pilot written, directed and executive produced by Peter Tolan.