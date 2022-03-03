“Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine” Airs Tomorrow on a Special Edition of “20/20”

ABC News announced today a one-hour primetime special edition of 20/20 on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Anchored by David Muir live from the Ukraine-Poland border, the special takes an in-depth look at the crisis, its impact on the Ukrainian people and lasting effects on those in the region and worldwide.
What’s Happening:
- During this primetime special, Muir will report on the refugee emergency unfolding along the border as Ukrainians search for safety.
- The special will also feature live reports by ABC News journalists on the ground, including senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell in Kyiv on the battle for Ukraine, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman in Lviv on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his leadership, foreign correspondent James Longman in Moscow, who will profile the past and present of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and correspondent Marcus Moore in Rzeszow, Poland on the Russian oligarchs.
- Chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz and chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega will also report live from Washington, D.C.
- Additionally, Muir will anchor special editions of World News Tonight with David Muir from the border on Thursday and Friday.
- Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine airs on a special edition of 20/20 this Friday, March 4th (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.