“GMA” Guest List: Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys and More to Appear Week of March 7th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 7th-12th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 7th-12th:

Monday, March 7 Dolly Parton and James Patterson ( Run, Rose, Run ) Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard ) Performance by Jake Wesley Rogers

Tuesday, March 8 Regina Hall ( Master ) Alicia Keys ( Girl is on Fire ) Tim Tebow ( Mission Possible , Bronco and Friends )

Wednesday, March 9 John C. Reilly ( Winning Time )

Thursday, March 10 GMA’s Rise and Shine America Tour: Vermont Sandra Oh ( Turning Red )

Friday, March 11 Gabrielle Union ( Cheaper by the Dozen ) Reshma Saujani ( Pay Up ) Performance by Bryan Adams

Saturday, March 12 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.