“GMA” Guest List: Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys and More to Appear Week of March 7th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 7th-12th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 7th-12th:
- Monday, March 7
- Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Run, Rose, Run)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
- Performance by Jake Wesley Rogers
- Tuesday, March 8
- Regina Hall (Master)
- Alicia Keys (Girl is on Fire)
- Tim Tebow (Mission Possible, Bronco and Friends)
- Wednesday, March 9
- John C. Reilly (Winning Time)
- Thursday, March 10
- GMA’s Rise and Shine America Tour: Vermont
- Sandra Oh (Turning Red)
- Friday, March 11
- Gabrielle Union (Cheaper by the Dozen)
- Reshma Saujani (Pay Up)
- Performance by Bryan Adams
- Saturday, March 12
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.