“Frozen” Star Idina Menzel Recognizes Young Girl Singing “Let It Go” in Ukraine

A video of a young girl singing “Let It Go” from a bunker in the Ukraine has gone viral on Twitter and even caught the attention of Elsa herself, Idina Menzel.
We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX
— Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022
- That wasn’t the only exciting response the video received though. One, claiming to be a Dutch music producer tweeted and offer to record music from the girl with all proceeds going to support Ukraine’s resistance effort.
Hi little princess, i'm a music producer from the Netherlands. You have a beautiful voice. I will record a song or 2 or even a cd with you. Every penny will go to the people of Ukraine. Let's get together, with you and your parents.! And keep on singing, everybody loves it!
— Magnolia Leaf (@LeafMagnolia) March 6, 2022
