Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center No Longer Requiring Face Coverings

Effective Monday, March 7th, face masks and coverings will no longer be required for guests attending shows and events at the Dr. Phillips Center regardless of vaccination status.

Select indoor shows and events may require guests to wear masks, including the 2021/2022 FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season.

All Broadway shows will still require masks for guests 2 years of age and older, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Guests are encouraged to reference our Know Before You Go Guide

