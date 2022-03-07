Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center No Longer Requiring Face Coverings

Effective Monday, March 7th, face masks and coverings will no longer be required for guests attending shows and events at the Dr. Phillips Center regardless of vaccination status.
- Select indoor shows and events may require guests to wear masks, including the 2021/2022 FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando season.
- All Broadway shows will still require masks for guests 2 years of age and older, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.
- Guests are encouraged to reference our Know Before You Go Guide or visit drphillipscenter.org for more details before attending a show, as we continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.
More on the Dr. Phillips Center:
- The two-block downtown Orlando destination includes:
- Walt Disney Theater
- Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
- DeVos Family Room
- Other stunning spaces, perfect for private events
- Seneff Arts Plaza
- The AdventHealth School of the Arts
- And in 2022, Steinmetz Hall and Judson's
- Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater and Steinmetz Hall are open at 100% capacity.
- The staff thoroughly cleans and sanitizes the building – including using industry-standard electrostatic sprayers to sanitize theater spaces.
- They have also invested in a specialized air handling unit upgrade that uses UV-sanitized filters to provide greater fresh air exchange.
- Della Phillips Grand Lobby doors generally open 1 hour before shows in Walt Disney Theater and Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.
- Theater doors typically open 30 minutes before shows.
- The Bill & Mary Darden Box Office opens 2 hours before shows for anyone who needs help or wants to buy tickets.
- Guests can park in a nearby garage – or use our valet service until it reaches capacity.
- Guests can pre-purchase either option up to 24 hours before their show – just go to their show’s page on our site.
- The valet team will wear masks and use hand sanitizer before and after entering vehicles.
- Follow signage as you’re entering the building.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.