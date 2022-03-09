“Ms. Marvel” Likely to Debut This June on Disney+

Marvel Studios has quite a few shows in various stages of development for Disney+, ranging from She-Hulk to Secret Invasion and another season of Loki. However, thanks to a look at street closures in the Hollywood area for movie and TV premieres, we know that the next show to come following Moon Knight is likely to be Ms. Marvel.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Partnership Ms. Marvel will take place sometime between Thursday, June 2nd and Friday, June 3rd, 2022.

The show was originally supposed to debut in late 2021, but was pushed back to Summer 2022.

Ms. Marvel centers on New Jersey teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who broke ground in 2014 as Marvel's first Muslim character to star in her own comic book title. Her comics are known for exploring Kamala's identity as a Pakistani American living in a religious family while trying to find her own way.

