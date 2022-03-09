“Ms. Marvel” Likely to Debut This June on Disney+

Marvel Studios has quite a few shows in various stages of development for Disney+, ranging from She-Hulk to Secret Invasion and another season of Loki. However, thanks to a look at street closures in the Hollywood area for movie and TV premieres, we know that the next show to come following Moon Knight is likely to be Ms. Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- According to The Hollywood Partnership website, which reports on street closures affecting the Hollywood area, the premiere of Ms. Marvel will take place sometime between Thursday, June 2nd and Friday, June 3rd, 2022.
- This would likely place the premiere of the show on Disney+ at some point in early June.
- The show was originally supposed to debut in late 2021, but was pushed back to Summer 2022.
- Ms. Marvel centers on New Jersey teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who broke ground in 2014 as Marvel's first Muslim character to star in her own comic book title. Her comics are known for exploring Kamala's identity as a Pakistani American living in a religious family while trying to find her own way.
- A few small glimpses of the show were revealed this past November during Disney+ Day, along with other upcoming Marvel TV projects.
More Disney+ News:
- During this morning’s Disney Shareholders meeting, the first trailer for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ was revealed.
- Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming film Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), will feature a previously unreleased song during the end credits.
- The world famous house band of the Muppets, The Electric Mayhem, are finally making their first album in a new comedy series for Disney+ that is set to star Lilly Singh.