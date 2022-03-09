First Trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Series Released

During this morning’s Disney Shareholders meeting, the first trailer for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ was revealed.

What’s Happening:

The phenomenal trailer features an Obi-Wan Kenobi (played by Ewan McGreggor) coming to terms with the downfall of the Republic, (“of democracy!”), 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars : Revenge of the Sith .

. Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

In the trailer, Obi-Wan is hunted by various Inquisitors (who previously appeared in animated form in Star Wars Rebels) employed by the Empire, which is set to “Duel of the Fates” and “Battle of Heroes” from the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold. Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut on Disney+ on May 25th.