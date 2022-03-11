“GMA” Guest List: Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and More to Appear Week of March 14th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 14th-19th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 14th-19th:

Monday, March 14 Thasunda Brown Duckett (TIAA CEO) Zach Braff ( Cheaper by the Dozen ) Penelope Cruz ( Parallel Mothers ) Josh Peck ( Happy People Are Annoying )

Tuesday, March 15 GMA’s Rise and Shine America Tour: South Carolina Michelle Hord ( The Other Side of Yet ) Harlan Coben ( The Match )

Wednesday, March 16 Sandra Bullock ( The Lost City ) Amy Schumer ( Life & Beth ) Keke Palmer ( Alice ) Mandisa ( Out of the Dark )

Thursday, March 17 Daniel Radcliffe ( The Lost City ) Performance by Riverdance

Friday, March 18 Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick Adams ( Take Me Out ) Performance by Michael Bublé

Saturday, March 19 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke Diane Macedo ( The Sleep Fix )



