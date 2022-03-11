“GMA” Guest List: Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and More to Appear Week of March 14th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 14th-19th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 14th-19th:
- Monday, March 14
- Thasunda Brown Duckett (TIAA CEO)
- Zach Braff (Cheaper by the Dozen)
- Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Josh Peck (Happy People Are Annoying)
- Tuesday, March 15
- GMA’s Rise and Shine America Tour: South Carolina
- Michelle Hord (The Other Side of Yet)
- Harlan Coben (The Match)
- Wednesday, March 16
- Sandra Bullock (The Lost City)
- Amy Schumer (Life & Beth)
- Keke Palmer (Alice)
- Mandisa (Out of the Dark)
- Thursday, March 17
- Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City)
- Performance by Riverdance
- Friday, March 18
- Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick Adams (Take Me Out)
- Performance by Michael Bublé
- Saturday, March 19
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke
- Diane Macedo (The Sleep Fix)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.